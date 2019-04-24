Millie Jane Denson

Obituary
MILLIE JANE DENSON
March 26, 1926 ˜ April 13, 2013

Millie was born to James and Lovie Smith and had 9 siblings. She had a blended family of 5 children, 18 grand children, 36 great grandchildren and 36 great-great grandchildren. Survived by her children: Larry (deceased) and Karen, Donna and Paul, Dan and Barbra, Penny and Dan, and Tim and Kathy. Funeral: Sat., April 27, 2019, 3 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel, viewing 2-3. Gravesite service following at: Lewisville Cemetery. “Celebration of Life Gathering” 5:30 p.m.: Community of Christ Church.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 24, 2019
