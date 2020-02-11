MILLIE IRENE RICHTER CAMPBELL
October 21, 1930 ˜ February 1, 2020
Millie Irene Richter Campbell, 89, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on October 21, 1930 in Cullman, Alabama, to loving parents, Oscar and Frances (Peinhardt) Richter.
Millie met her husband of 69 years, Cliff Campbell, while obtaining a BA in Education at Florence State Teachers’ College. She later earned her MA in Education from Pacific Lutheran University.
Millie and Cliff raised three daughters in California, where Millie taught 4th grade and the family enjoyed backpacking, skiing, camping and traveling together. Millie supported her daughters as a Brownie, Girl Scout, and 4-H Leader. After moving to Washington, Millie and Cliff joyfully shared produce from their large garden with others in their community.
Millie expressed her deep Christian Faith and love for others as a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Group Leader, Gideon’s Auxiliary Leader, and Bible Study Fellowship Leader.
Millie is survived by her husband, Dr. Clifford W. Campbell; her sister, Betty Harris; brother, Jack Richter; her three children, Carole Stratford, Dianne Campbell and Bonnie Swanson; her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a large host of dear Christian friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Woodland Presbyterian Church, 756 Park Street, Woodland, WA.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 11, 2020