MILDRED NADINE ASBURY

July 26, 1924 ˜ January 9, 2020



Mildred Nadine Asbury, age 95, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, WA since 2018, passed away Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020. ”Nadine” was born July 26, 1924 in DeNova, CO, to Jesse H. and Ida C. (Perry) DeWeese. Her parents farmed and raised cattle in DeNova until 1936 when they packed up the family and moved to Castle Rock, WA to escape the Dust Bowl and seek a better life.

After high school, Nadine moved to Portland, OR with her best friend Peggy where they both worked for the railroad cleaning passenger cars. Later, she worked at the Shipyards, as a welder’s helper, eventually recruited for training as a welder, finishing first in her class.

Nadine met and married Herbert ”Herb” N. Asbury in 1946 and together raised 4 children, moving from Portland, OR to Vancouver, WA in 1964.

They enjoyed bowling, bird watching, fishing, dining and dancing but mostly traveling to out of the way places in the Southwest in their RV, keeping a winter home in Mesquite, NV after Herb’s retirement. They especially enjoying traveling to Puerto Penasco (Rocky Point), Mexico as well as their escapade through Mexico’s Copper Canyon in their RV loaded on a railroad flat car.

Nadine is survived by her daughters, Pamela McGriff (Doug) of Boring, OR, Joyce White (Larry) of Sedro-Woolley, WA and Jacquline Asbury of Ridgefield, WA; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb in 2008; and her son, Randall in 2009.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, WA.

