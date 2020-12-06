MILDRED LAVONNE WITT-LINQUIST
May 1, 1927 ˜ November 14, 2020
Mildred LaVonne Linquist, 93, of Vancouver, WA, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, under the loving care of the Touchmark staff at Fairway Village, Vancouver. She was born in Le Mars, IA, on May 1, 1927, to Julius and Anna Witt.
Following graduation from Le Mars High School in 1945, Mildred married the Reverend Merrill Robert Linquist at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars June 15, 1956. They established their first home in Warren, OR. While living there, they had three children, Mark Charles Linquist, Christiana Linquist and Philip Reinhold Linquist. They later moved to Spokane, WA, where they welcomed their fourth child, Michel Katherine Linquist. Subsequent residences included Sunnyside, WA, Bay City, OR, and Vancouver.
Mildred will be remembered for boundless love of family and her enduring faith in the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Wallace; and survived by her brother, Leonard of Peosta, IA. Left to honor Mildred and remember her love are her four children, Mark Charles Linquist, Christiana Linquist, Philip Reinhold Linquist and Michel Katherine Linquist; five grandchildren, Marsha Anne Linquist, Alisha Christine McPherson, Rachel Marguerite Wooldridge, Matthew John Linquist, and Amy Michel Linquist; and six great-grandchildren, Taylor Anne Le, Jayden Michael Le, Keira Ann Le, Zoe Anne Le, Wylie June LaVonne McPherson and Wesley Jay Allen McPherson.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits