1/1
Mildred LaVonne Linquist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILDRED LAVONNE WITT-LINQUIST
May 1, 1927 ˜ November 14, 2020

Mildred LaVonne Linquist, 93, of Vancouver, WA, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, under the loving care of the Touchmark staff at Fairway Village, Vancouver. She was born in Le Mars, IA, on May 1, 1927, to Julius and Anna Witt.
Following graduation from Le Mars High School in 1945, Mildred married the Reverend Merrill Robert Linquist at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars June 15, 1956. They established their first home in Warren, OR. While living there, they had three children, Mark Charles Linquist, Christiana Linquist and Philip Reinhold Linquist. They later moved to Spokane, WA, where they welcomed their fourth child, Michel Katherine Linquist. Subsequent residences included Sunnyside, WA, Bay City, OR, and Vancouver.
Mildred will be remembered for boundless love of family and her enduring faith in the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Wallace; and survived by her brother, Leonard of Peosta, IA. Left to honor Mildred and remember her love are her four children, Mark Charles Linquist, Christiana Linquist, Philip Reinhold Linquist and Michel Katherine Linquist; five grandchildren, Marsha Anne Linquist, Alisha Christine McPherson, Rachel Marguerite Wooldridge, Matthew John Linquist, and Amy Michel Linquist; and six great-grandchildren, Taylor Anne Le, Jayden Michael Le, Keira Ann Le, Zoe Anne Le, Wylie June LaVonne McPherson and Wesley Jay Allen McPherson.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved