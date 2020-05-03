Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MILDRED HALLBERG

June 2, 1915 ˜ April 7, 2020



Age 104, Mildred “Millie” Swenson Hallberg died peacefully of natural causes on April 7th with her daughter and son at her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. O. Erik Hallberg; son, Erik; and grandson, Soren.

Millie is survived by her daughter, Grethe H. Barber of Washougal, WA; son, Victor (Susan) of Chanhassen, MN; daughter-in-law, Maxine Hallberg of Bend, OR; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many cousins. Millie grew up in Windom, MN, earned a nursing degree at the Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, MN and, in her words, “married the doctor”.

After raising three children, Millie and the “love of her life”, Erik, retired first to a lake home near Amery, WI and from there to Sun City, AZ. Together they enjoyed an active life of swimming, hiking and enjoying yearlong sunny skies. After the death of her beloved husband, Millie eventually moved to Washington state to be near her daughter, Grethe.

Millie enjoyed traveling many times with family and friends to Europe. She lived everyday with gratitude, cheerfulness, a “Yoo de hoo” to all whom she met with a smile and a laugh within retirement settings in Vancouver. Millie had a knack for telling jokes, particularly Ole and Lena...and she is dearly missed by all.

A celebration of Millie’s life and a reception will be held at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Washougal when conditions allow. A committal service will follow in Rochester, MN later this summer.

Please sign her guest book @

Age 104, Mildred “Millie” Swenson Hallberg died peacefully of natural causes on April 7th with her daughter and son at her side.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. O. Erik Hallberg; son, Erik; and grandson, Soren.Millie is survived by her daughter, Grethe H. Barber of Washougal, WA; son, Victor (Susan) of Chanhassen, MN; daughter-in-law, Maxine Hallberg of Bend, OR; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many cousins. Millie grew up in Windom, MN, earned a nursing degree at the Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, MN and, in her words, “married the doctor”.After raising three children, Millie and the “love of her life”, Erik, retired first to a lake home near Amery, WI and from there to Sun City, AZ. Together they enjoyed an active life of swimming, hiking and enjoying yearlong sunny skies. After the death of her beloved husband, Millie eventually moved to Washington state to be near her daughter, Grethe.Millie enjoyed traveling many times with family and friends to Europe. She lived everyday with gratitude, cheerfulness, a “Yoo de hoo” to all whom she met with a smile and a laugh within retirement settings in Vancouver. Millie had a knack for telling jokes, particularly Ole and Lena...and she is dearly missed by all.A celebration of Millie’s life and a reception will be held at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Washougal when conditions allow. A committal service will follow in Rochester, MN later this summer.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close