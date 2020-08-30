MILDRED C. YOUNGMAN
Middie was born in Dalton, MO in 1921. In 1953, she married Byam William (Bill) Youngman. They moved to various cities and in each they were busily involved with the church.
Middie moved to Buffalo, NY to be near her daughter when Bill died in 2011.
A skilled seamstress and good at anything she put her hand to, Middie especially enjoyed making photo scrapbooks for her family. In the week before her death she finished the albums for her three great-grandchildren. Her 99th birthday was quietly celebrated in July with cards sent by friends and family. She died quietly sitting in her reading chair on Aug. 14, 2020 having lived a long life of care for her family and service to her Lord.
She is survived by daughter, Mindy (Cameron) Airhart of New York and their children Kathryn Knowles (Brian) and William Airhart; by her daughter, Patricia Youngman Dunlap (Darrell) of Lacey, WA and by her great-grandchildren Juniper, Silas and Iris Kieffer-Airhart.
She will be missed for her calm strength, perseverance and devotion to her faith. “Well done, thou good and faithful servant!”
She will be interred in 2021 beside her husband Bill in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.
