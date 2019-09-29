MILDRED “BONNIE” BAKER ANDERSON
November 18, 1922 ˜ September 21, 2019
Mildred Baker was born in Traverse County, MN and she passed away in Vancouver, WA, at the age of 96.
Mildred loved to camp, especially Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, but her favorite time was spent with family at the annual Father’s Day campout.
Mildred is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (John) Chalstrom and Beverly Anderson; sons, Bill (Karen), Dale (Leta) and Kenny (Karen); brother, Robert Baker; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin, whom she married February 27, 1942; son, Dennis; one sister and two brothers.
A graveside service will be held October 5th for the immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held October 6, 2019 from 1-5p.m. at Orchard Hills Country Club, 605 39th St., Washougal, WA.
A special thank you to the staff at Garden View Adult family home for the care that they gave Mildred these last two years.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019