1/1
Mike "Dutch" Savage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MIKE ’DUTCH’ SAVAGE
February 7, 1957 ˜ August 13, 2020

Mike “Dutch” Savage’s best friend was his beloved granddaughter Keani _ and he was hers. That was the essence of Mike’s character. His family, especially his son, Steven Savage and his girlfriend, Julie; daughter, Jenifer House and her husband, Kyle; were the centerpiece of his life.
A lifelong resident of Vancouver, Mike’s closest friends date back decades to his days at Fort Vancouver High School, class of ’75. He loved the Mariners, the Miami Dolphins, camping, wild poker nights, dark coffee and baking cookies and building forts with Keani.
Mike was devoted to his late parents, David and Suzanne Savage; and adored his sisters, Nancy Calderbank and Cindy Harris. We will miss him forever.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved