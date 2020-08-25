MIKE ’DUTCH’ SAVAGE
February 7, 1957 ˜ August 13, 2020
Mike “Dutch” Savage’s best friend was his beloved granddaughter Keani _ and he was hers. That was the essence of Mike’s character. His family, especially his son, Steven Savage and his girlfriend, Julie; daughter, Jenifer House and her husband, Kyle; were the centerpiece of his life.
A lifelong resident of Vancouver, Mike’s closest friends date back decades to his days at Fort Vancouver High School, class of ’75. He loved the Mariners, the Miami Dolphins, camping, wild poker nights, dark coffee and baking cookies and building forts with Keani.
Mike was devoted to his late parents, David and Suzanne Savage; and adored his sisters, Nancy Calderbank and Cindy Harris. We will miss him forever.
