Mike Conway (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • ""May the love that surrounds you provide comfort during..."
  • "Thoughts and prayers with all of you during this difficult..."
    - Eric & Karol
  • "We are thinking of your during this difficult time. ~Jenn..."
    - Jeff Grillo
  • "My heart goes out to his family and friends was they mourn..."
    - Eileen Douglas
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Black Pearl on the Columbia
Washougal, OR
Obituary
MIKE CONWAY
April 20, 1950 - November 13, 2019

Mike passed away Nov. 13, 2019, he was born in Portland, OR, in 1950. He moved to Washougal, WA in 1993.
Mike and his wife, Sue, were married for 45 years. Mike is survived by his wife; daughters, Jennifer Gay (Jeff) and Lindsey Jensen (Brian); 4 grandchildren; 1 sister; 2 brothers and several nieces and nephews.
Please join our Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m., at Black Pearl on the Columbia in Washougal, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to SW Humane Society.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 20, 2019
