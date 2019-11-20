MIKE CONWAY
April 20, 1950 - November 13, 2019
Mike passed away Nov. 13, 2019, he was born in Portland, OR, in 1950. He moved to Washougal, WA in 1993.
Mike and his wife, Sue, were married for 45 years. Mike is survived by his wife; daughters, Jennifer Gay (Jeff) and Lindsey Jensen (Brian); 4 grandchildren; 1 sister; 2 brothers and several nieces and nephews.
Please join our Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m., at Black Pearl on the Columbia in Washougal, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to SW Humane Society.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 20, 2019