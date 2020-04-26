MICHELLE DIANE MCWILLIAMS
June 1, 1954 ˜ April 13, 2020
Michelle ”Shelly”, age 65, of Long Beach, WA, passed away on April 13, 2020, peacefully, with her daughter holding her hand. She was born in Vancouver, WA to Arlene and Loren Brooks Sr. on June 1, 1954.
Shelly married Dennis McWilliams on July 18, 1987. He was the love of her life. They spent many years together doing all the things she loved!
Shelly loved fishing on the river with her friends and family, being outdoors and enjoying bonfires and camping. Shelly loved listening to music and dancing. She also enjoyed gardening and going to her local Elks Club.
Shelly’s infectious laugh could be heard for miles, which drew people to her. She knew how to have fun and make everyone feel welcome and loved.
Shelly is a great example to us all as to how to live life to the fullest. She will be missed beyond words and loved beyond measure.
Shelly is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dennis; her daughter, Colynn and son-in-law, Brian; her sister, Connie and six step/half siblings; her granddaughter, Elise; grandson, Nathan and his wife, Holly; her great-grandsons, Landon and Brycen; special friends; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family that she loved as her own.
Shelly was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene; father, Loren Sr.; and her brothers, Loren Jr. and Mike.
A service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684. A date will be set when we can gather again.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020