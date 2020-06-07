MICHAEL ”MIKE” TIMOTHY GOODRICH
September 30, 1942 ˜ May 23, 2020
Mr. Michael ”Mike” Timothy Goodrich, was born in Portland, Oregon on September 30, 1942. He passed away at home on Saturday, May 23rd of heart disease and Parkinson’s. Mike grew up in Vancouver, Washington and graduated from Central Catholic High School.
After earning his Bachelor’s degree at Washington State University, he joined the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam conflict and rose to the rank of Captain as a pilot of KC-135 refueling tankers.
Following his years of service, Mike became an accomplished Chef. His passion for and appreciation of well prepared food and an experience enjoyed was one of his true talents.
In 1983, Mike met and married Becky (nee Hiller) and began an adventure together for the next 37 years.
Mike and Becky owned and operated the iconic Crossing Restaurant, one of Vancouver’s outstanding quality dining establishments. He also served as Chef at the Skamania Lodge and ultimately became the Executive Chef of the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.
Mike had a fascination and respect for the ocean and a great thrill was for him getting on his boat and taking to the water to run the Columbia and cross the Bar out onto the Pacific in search of Salmon and Tuna. Being a Power Squadron member was a source of pride. The sailings also included trips to Alaska fishing for Salmon and Halibut and enjoying the beauty of the inside passage along the way.
Mike’s love of creating great cuisine and the thrill of boating also included golfing and any opportunity for getting out and about. In 2016, he also became a Reiki Master, a Japanese form of stress relief and relaxation.
Those who knew this man appreciated his willingness to help and his great, kind heart and a sense of humor enjoyed by all. A true gentleman, husband, father and friend. His presence made you smile. Remembering him will bring fond memories.
Mike is survived by his wife, Becky; and children, Geno Solias, Tim Goodrich, Ian Goodrich and Chris Solias.
Due to the present circumstances, a celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date as yet to be determined.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.