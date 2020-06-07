Michael Timothy "Mike" Goodrich
1942 - 2020
September 30, 1942 ˜ May 23, 2020

Mr. Michael ”Mike” Timothy Goodrich, was born in Portland, Oregon on September 30, 1942. He passed away at home on Saturday, May 23rd of heart disease and Parkinson’s. Mike grew up in Vancouver, Washington and graduated from Central Catholic High School.
After earning his Bachelor’s degree at Washington State University, he joined the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam conflict and rose to the rank of Captain as a pilot of KC-135 refueling tankers.
Following his years of service, Mike became an accomplished Chef. His passion for and appreciation of well prepared food and an experience enjoyed was one of his true talents.
In 1983, Mike met and married Becky (nee Hiller) and began an adventure together for the next 37 years.
Mike and Becky owned and operated the iconic Crossing Restaurant, one of Vancouver’s outstanding quality dining establishments. He also served as Chef at the Skamania Lodge and ultimately became the Executive Chef of the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.
Mike had a fascination and respect for the ocean and a great thrill was for him getting on his boat and taking to the water to run the Columbia and cross the Bar out onto the Pacific in search of Salmon and Tuna. Being a Power Squadron member was a source of pride. The sailings also included trips to Alaska fishing for Salmon and Halibut and enjoying the beauty of the inside passage along the way.
Mike’s love of creating great cuisine and the thrill of boating also included golfing and any opportunity for getting out and about. In 2016, he also became a Reiki Master, a Japanese form of stress relief and relaxation.
Those who knew this man appreciated his willingness to help and his great, kind heart and a sense of humor enjoyed by all. A true gentleman, husband, father and friend. His presence made you smile. Remembering him will bring fond memories.
Mike is survived by his wife, Becky; and children, Geno Solias, Tim Goodrich, Ian Goodrich and Chris Solias.
Due to the present circumstances, a celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date as yet to be determined.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
Mike was an amazing man. We were honored to call him friend. Love Susan and Tony Mcmigas
Susan
Friend
June 7, 2020
A good man & old friend.
Ron & Marsha Hunter
Friend
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family ! I grew up and went to school through hi school with Mike and even crossed paths in the Air Force. Our parents were close and there were good times when our families got together . We always enjoyed Sunday breakfast at the Totem Pole in Hazel Dell.
Chris Onslow
Friend
June 7, 2020
I exercised in the Lakeshore pool with Mike, many mornings. What a great guy! We laughed and swapped stories, and laughed some more.
Mike, you have been missed at the pool when you couldn't go any more. Thank you for sharing!


Spencer Barnes
Friend
June 7, 2020
aw, Cousin Mike, you're gone too soon. I have some wonderful memories of you and Becky, just wish there were more. Godspeed.
Marjorie Lane
Family
June 7, 2020
I am so very saddened to hear of Mike passing
He was such a strong influence to me as a young lady working as a waitress at the great the crossing restaurant and I also considered Becky and Mike as family as you were so good to me
Prayers to all of you and May Mike be fishing and cooking in heaven and waiting for us all to come home - so much love for all of you
Tracy Castner Herron
Friend
