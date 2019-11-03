Guest Book View Sign Service Information Our Lady of Lourdes Church 4723 NW Franklin St Vancouver, WA 98663 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM Our Lady of Lourdes Church Sanctuary 4723 NW Franklin St. Vancouver , WA View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Our Lady of Lourdes Church Send Flowers Obituary



MICHAEL MCCLAFFERTY

April 25, 1973 ˜ October 28, 2019



Michael McClafferty, age 46, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family and the Vancouver, WA community.

Michael graduated from Bishop Egan High School in Fairless Hills, PA where he excelled both academically and in cross county.

He graduated from the University of Portland in 1995 and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest where he continued to reside until his death.

Michael was employed at Vancouver Pizza Company where he positively impacted many co-workers and customers with his charm and off-beat sense of humor.

He was an entrepreneurial collector who orchestrated antique toy shows in the local area. His passion, Vancouver Toy Junkies, brought joy to many.

Michael was a gentle, sweet, loyal person

who loved his children and his family deeply.

All who knew him loved him.

Michael is survived by his loving family: spouse, Christine McClafferty; their children: Elliot McClafferty, Camille McClafferty, Emerson McClafferty and Mavis McClafferty; his parents, Eugene and Virginia McClafferty from Levittown, PA; his sister, Carrie Monagle (Larry) and their son, (Liam) from Washington Crossing, PA; his brother, David McClafferty from Los Angeles, CA; and also by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael’s life will be celebrated, through visitation with his family, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Sanctuary at 4723 NW Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98663. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. also at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. A light reception will follow the liturgy at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Internment will be private.

In lieu of flowers or other, the family has established a memorial fund for the ongoing care and support of Michael’s children. Donations can be dropped off at any Wells Fargo branch location or be mailed to: McClafferty Children Memorial Fund, C/O Wells Fargo Bank, 2349 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.

Please sign his guest book @

