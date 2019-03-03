Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael MaGee. View Sign



MICHAEL MAGEE

February 11, 1951 ˜ January 30,2019



Mike left this earth at the age of 67 on January 30th, 2019 at his home in Vancouver, Washington. He was the son of the late Margery McGuire Magee and Thomas J. Magee of Portland, Oregon.

Mike graduated in 1969 from Jesuit High School in Beaverton, Oregon. He attended the University of California in San Francisco, showing talent as a crew member racing boats on San Francisco Bay. Mike raced competitions throughout the world, including the legendary 1979 Fastnet race, as captain of the maxi-yacht “Boomerang”.

He settled in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and worked in the yachting industry before returning to Portland, Oregon. He served as the company captain and project manager for Christensen Shipyards, in Vancouver.

“Some time at eve when the tide is low, I shall slip my mooring and sail away...” - Elizabeth Clark Hardy

Mike is survived by his 4 sisters and 6 nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements by Attrell’s Sherwood Funeral Chapel.

