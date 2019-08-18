Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael L. Dickerson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MICHAEL L. DICKERSON

November 6, 1946 ˜ July 17, 2019



Mike Dickerson, a lifetime resident of Camas, WA, passed away July 17, 2019. He was 72 years old. Mike was a 1966 graduate of Camas High School.

After high school, he spent some time serving in the Army National Reserve.

Mike was a Volunteer for East County Fire and Rescue for 30 years. He lived to drive that fire truck fast and be the first one on the scene! He worked for his family business Westlie Ford from 1969 to 2008 when he retired.

Mike has been snowbirding in Lake Havasu, AZ since retiring in 2008. He developed many friendships as well as enjoyed his antique cars. He loved car shows and camping. His loud, unfiltered and jovial nature was noticed by everyone. He loved people and never hesitated to show his curious nature.

He lived life his way and went full speed ahead to the last day. Mike enjoyed attending events hosted by friends and family. For the past year he enjoyed spending time with his special friend, Pat Dechambeau, they shared many trips and laughs together.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Shelly LaFrance of Vancouver, WA; his brother, Randy Dickerson (Char) of Vancouver, WA; nephews, Ryan and Bret Dickerson of Washougal, WA; his stepdaughters, Holly Mayr (Mike) of Spokane, WA and Lisa Eudaly (John) of Aurora, IN; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Chelsea) and Jeremy (Tiffany) Mayr of Spokane, WA; as well as 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Stoller-Dickerson in 2004; his father, Lawrence “Dick” Dickerson in 2010; and his wife, Haroldene Dickerson in 2015.

Service will held at Grace Four Square Church in Camas, WA, Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at 2p.m. To honor Mike bring your Old Car and stories to share. He loved to wear bright colors, so feel free to come bright as well. All County Cremation and Burial Services in Vancouver are in charge of the arrangements.

Please sign his guest book @



