Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Willamette National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



MICHAEL JOSEPH FAHEY

October 28, 1955 ˜ January 31, 2020



Michael Joseph Fahey lost his brief battle with brain cancer on Jan. 31, 2020. He was born in Spokane, WA on Oct. 28, 1955, the youngest child of John and Margaret O’Brien Fahey.

Mike graduated from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane and attended Gonzaga University and WSU before enlisting in the

After his discharge from the Navy, Mike moved his family to Vancouver, WA and attended Clark College to become a registered nurse. He had a long career as a compassionate, skillful, and detail-oriented nurse.

As a child, Mike fell in love with music. His hero was John Lennon. Mike played violin in the Spokane All-City Orchestra, and he taught himself how to play the guitar. He was in a rock band in high school and played jazz in college at his WSU Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. In high school, he played guitar and sang at the popular Saturday evening “folk masses” at St. Augustine’s.

Mike was involved in Boy Scouts, continuing through high school in the Explorers. Like his father before him, he enjoyed many summers at Camp Cowles on Diamond Lake.

Mike met his wife Karin Noorlander while they were both stationed at Bremerton Hospital as Hospital Corpsman.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Karin; sons, Ryan (KIm), James (Katy), Megan (Dan); several grandchildren; his sister, Kate (Rob) Sorenson and her family; many cousins; and his precious doggies, Betty and Petey.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Peggy Fahey; and older brother, John.

This kind, gentle, talented, quiet man will live forever in our hearts and memories.

Services will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery on March 18, 2020 at 1p.m. Celebration of Life held after in Vancouver, WA.

Please sign his guest book @

Michael Joseph Fahey lost his brief battle with brain cancer on Jan. 31, 2020. He was born in Spokane, WA on Oct. 28, 1955, the youngest child of John and Margaret O’Brien Fahey.Mike graduated from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane and attended Gonzaga University and WSU before enlisting in the US Navy as hospital Corpsman. He served on the USS Nimitz and was deployed during Desert Storm/Gulf War where he was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery.After his discharge from the Navy, Mike moved his family to Vancouver, WA and attended Clark College to become a registered nurse. He had a long career as a compassionate, skillful, and detail-oriented nurse.As a child, Mike fell in love with music. His hero was John Lennon. Mike played violin in the Spokane All-City Orchestra, and he taught himself how to play the guitar. He was in a rock band in high school and played jazz in college at his WSU Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. In high school, he played guitar and sang at the popular Saturday evening “folk masses” at St. Augustine’s.Mike was involved in Boy Scouts, continuing through high school in the Explorers. Like his father before him, he enjoyed many summers at Camp Cowles on Diamond Lake.Mike met his wife Karin Noorlander while they were both stationed at Bremerton Hospital as Hospital Corpsman.He leaves behind his beloved wife, Karin; sons, Ryan (KIm), James (Katy), Megan (Dan); several grandchildren; his sister, Kate (Rob) Sorenson and her family; many cousins; and his precious doggies, Betty and Petey.Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Peggy Fahey; and older brother, John.This kind, gentle, talented, quiet man will live forever in our hearts and memories.Services will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery on March 18, 2020 at 1p.m. Celebration of Life held after in Vancouver, WA.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close