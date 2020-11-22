MICHAEL JOSEPH DesROCHERS
Michael Joseph DesRochers, passed away Oct. 16, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. Mike was born in The Dalles, OR, to Joseph A. DesRochers and R. June DesRochers in 1954, number four in a family of six. Sandwiched somewhat in the middle, he was both a little brother and big brother; providing support for the younger siblings and consternation for the older.
Like all of the children, Mike participated in the local swim team, his strong backstroke taking him to the Junior Olympics.
The family moved to Vancouver in 1968 where Mike graduated from Evergreen High School in 1972. Fitting with Mike’s sense of humor, he wore shorts and a T-shirt under his gown instead of the required slacks and tie.
Mike worked for ALCOA Aluminum for many years, leaving to be more hands-on in the raising of his two children, Michael and Ali.
He was an avid fan of professional boxing with many friends and family getting together at his home where he would host pay-per-view broadcasts of the best fights of the 1970s and 80s. His enthusiasm for the sport went so far that he nicknamed his daughter, Ali, after the Greatest of All Time, Muhammad Ali.
Mike also loved the great outdoors, spending time camping with his children. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, becoming quite adept at fly fishing and tying his own special flies.
While Mike left us way too soon, his sense of family and humor was evident to the very end. Mike was preceded in death by both father and mother and is survived by his children, Michael E. DesRochers and Ali DesRochers and his siblings, Rochelle, Lorinda, Bruce, Darrel and Donald.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits