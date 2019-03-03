MICHAEL DAVID BRIGHT
May 12, 1946 ˜ February 27, 2019
Michael David Bright, Sr., 72, was born May 12, 1946 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Mary and Clem Bright. A resident of Woodland, WA, he passed away at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital in Vancouver, WA on February 27, 2019.
Michael served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years, including a tour in Vietnam.
He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after nearly 30 years of service.
Michael is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joanna Irene (Kysar) Bright of Woodland, WA; his children, Michael, Jr. (Rebekah) of Yacolt, WA, Scott of Woodland, WA, Jody (Rudy) Perez of Woodland, WA, Matt (Megan) of La Center, WA and Katie (Fred) Murdock of Woodland, WA; and his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 1610 Dike Access Rd., Woodland, WA, Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church, Monday, March 4th, 2019 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019