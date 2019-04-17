Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Chad Holmes. View Sign



MICHAEL CHAD HOLMES

August 14, 1966 ˜ February 5, 2019



Michael Chad Holmes, a longtime resident of Camas, WA, was taken from this earth and his family on Feb. 5, 2019. He was 52 years old.

Chad was born on Aug. 14, 1966 in Redmond, OR. He was the eldest child of Doug and Eunice Holmes. He grew up and attended school in Camas, WA. After graduation in 1984, from Camas High School, Chad became a journeyman meat cutter for Safeway and Costco.

Chad loved his family and spending time with them outdoors. He is remembered as a man who could fix anything. Chad found joy in tinkering around home, creating or repairing things with what he had on hand. If you needed help, he’d be the first to lend a hand.

Chad was preceded in death by his niece, Nic’ole Allen; grandparents, Bill and Maudie Pruett; grandparents, William and LaVera Holmes; great-aunt, Mabel and great-uncle Archie Masterson.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Holmes; son, Michael Holmes; daughter, Lorena Holmes; son, Joshua Holmes; daughter, Faith Wainwright-Holmes; son, Aidan Holmes; wife, Wendy Moore-Holmes; grandchildren, Peyton, Ethan, Brooklynn and Fowlen; his parents; sisters, Wendee Holmes and Stacee Holmes; his beloved dog, Little; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Mon., April 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA.



1101 NE 112th Avenue

Vancouver , WA 98684

