MICHAEL ANTHONY HODGES
April 4, 1961 ˜ May 31, 2020
˜ Big Mike’s Story ˜
Michael Anthony Hodges, known by all as “Big Mike”, began his journey in Roseville, California and was raised in Vancouver, Washington. Mike passed away at the age of 59 on May 31st, 2020.
Big Mike graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1979. After graduation, he began his lifelong career in Construction. He strived for perfection and quality workmanship in every project.
‘He lived life his own way.’ Mike was always ready with a big smile and kind greeting. He was not especially “chatty” until “AFTER” noon.
Mike was a sports enthusiast who loved the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed cars and was always up for an adventure to Lake Shasta.
Big Mike will be remembered as a soft spoken, gentle giant with a big heart.He was kind, fun-loving and always ready to have some fun bantering with you.
Mike was a brother, a father, an uncle, a nephew, and a friend. He will be greatly missed. Mike is survived by his son, Travis Finstad-Hodges; his sisters, Kathe Hodges-Strand and Kim Hodges-Densley; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
We wish to send a special Thank You to his best friends/family, Jim and Jamie Renner.
A future Celebration of Life to follow, stay tuned sports fans!
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.