MICHAEL ALTON ATCHLEY
After battling cancer, our beloved Michael Alton Atchley, 67 yrs old, passed away at home at 12:55 a.m., Nov. 1, 2020.
Mike was 6’4” and a hard-working loyal commercial truck driver by trade. He was a charming fellow, an accomplished gentleman, a determined, gentle and proud warrior. Mike was a good man who loved life, family, friends, all his peoples, sturgeon fishing, good times smoking, drinking, kibitzing. He was admired and loved by all. Mike will always be in our hearts.
Mike is survived by his wife of 35 years, Eleanor Joyce (Zolondek); siblings, Lloyd Albert, Janice Sue (Young) and John Lee; stepsons, Dan (Lori) and Michael; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews in the US and Canada.
He was predeceased by his parents, Winfred Carthel, and Lucy Elmeda (Christopher-Turner) Atchley; siblings, Winfred Jr-II, Sandra Faye (Wilson), Dale Ernst, David Ellis, James Ray, Darwin and Darlene; and stepsiblings, ‘Bud’ Winfred Jr-I and Wynonia (Etherton).
Due to COVID-19, celebration of Mike’s life will be announced later by phone as soon as reasonable.
