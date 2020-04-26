Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MICAH JOSEPH HILARIO

May 1, 1977 ˜ April 14, 2020



Micah Joseph Hilario peacefully ended his earthly journey after a courageous 9 1/2 year battle with ALS. He was surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Micah, born on May 1, 1977, spent the early years of his life with his parents, Ann and Sadao Hilario, in Seattle, Okinawa, Japan, and Enumclaw, WA. He graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1995 and Pacific Lutheran University in 2000. He earned his Masters degree from WSU Vancouver.

On July 2, 1999, he married Amy Branae and in 2000 the couple moved to Vancouver, WA where they worked as educators in the public schools.

Micah taught at Covington Middle School, Heritage High School, Prairie High School and ended his career as an assistant principal at the CAM Academy in the Battle Ground School District. He was much loved and highly respected by his students as well as education colleagues.

Micah was the proud father of his children, Charley, born in 2007, and Elsa, born in 2010.

Micah was a brave man who acted with determination and kindness. He was a hero to many and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

He was a man of many interests and especially enjoyed the outdoors, music, brewing and spending time with family and friends.

Micah is survived by his wife, Amy; his children, Charley and Elsa; his parents, Ann and Sadao; his brothers, Kevin and Justin (Karen); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and his in-laws, Gary and Linda Branae. All were so important to him during his life. One more person who was important to Micah over the last three years was his caregiver, Kathleen Forney, who provided not only excellent care but also a close friendship. The family is also grateful for the support and care that PeaceHealth Hospice provided.

A commemoration of Micah’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Oregon and SW Washington Chapter of the ALS Association at

