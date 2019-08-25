Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merna Leona Tingley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MERNA L. TINGLEY-CONDON-ELMER

December 18, 1917 ˜ August 16, 2019



Merna L. Tingley-Condon-Elmer went peacefully to join her Heavenly Father, husband, Robert H. Condon, and daughter, Karen Marie, on August 16, 2019.

Merna was born on Dec. 18, 1917, to Edward and Florence Tingley in Violin, SD. From Iowa, Merna traveled out to View, WA, in 1938, where she met, married and loved Robert H. (Bob) Condon for 52 years before he passed in 1990. Bob and Merna had three sons, Robert A., Leroy A., and Gary L, and one daughter, Karen Marie who passed in 1987.

Merna worked in the canneries and was a field boss in about every field in Clark County.

She especially enjoyed working in her flower gardens where the main color was red, but she was widely known for her known for her excellent apple pies.

Merna is survived by one sister, Darlene N. Dunning; son, Robert and wife Merilyn; son, Leroy and wife Irene; son, Gary; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Upon Merna’s request, there will be no services.

Please sign her guest book at



Merna L. Tingley-Condon-Elmer went peacefully to join her Heavenly Father, husband, Robert H. Condon, and daughter, Karen Marie, on August 16, 2019.Merna was born on Dec. 18, 1917, to Edward and Florence Tingley in Violin, SD. From Iowa, Merna traveled out to View, WA, in 1938, where she met, married and loved Robert H. (Bob) Condon for 52 years before he passed in 1990. Bob and Merna had three sons, Robert A., Leroy A., and Gary L, and one daughter, Karen Marie who passed in 1987.Merna worked in the canneries and was a field boss in about every field in Clark County.She especially enjoyed working in her flower gardens where the main color was red, but she was widely known for her known for her excellent apple pies.Merna is survived by one sister, Darlene N. Dunning; son, Robert and wife Merilyn; son, Leroy and wife Irene; son, Gary; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Upon Merna’s request, there will be no services.Please sign her guest book at www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close