MERNA L. TINGLEY-CONDON-ELMER
December 18, 1917 ˜ August 16, 2019
Merna L. Tingley-Condon-Elmer went peacefully to join her Heavenly Father, husband, Robert H. Condon, and daughter, Karen Marie, on August 16, 2019.
Merna was born on Dec. 18, 1917, to Edward and Florence Tingley in Violin, SD. From Iowa, Merna traveled out to View, WA, in 1938, where she met, married and loved Robert H. (Bob) Condon for 52 years before he passed in 1990. Bob and Merna had three sons, Robert A., Leroy A., and Gary L, and one daughter, Karen Marie who passed in 1987.
Merna worked in the canneries and was a field boss in about every field in Clark County.
She especially enjoyed working in her flower gardens where the main color was red, but she was widely known for her known for her excellent apple pies.
Merna is survived by one sister, Darlene N. Dunning; son, Robert and wife Merilyn; son, Leroy and wife Irene; son, Gary; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Upon Merna’s request, there will be no services.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2019