MERLE WILLIAM PROUTY
1933 ˜ 2019
Merle William Prouty, 86, passed away peacefully Oct. 26, 2019 at his home in Battle Ground, WA. He was born to Forde and Florence Prouty in Bryant, SD.
Merle retired as a Bio-Med Tech Supervisor from St. Johns Medical Center, Longview, WA.
He served in the US Air Force and was a lifetime member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Merle is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet; daughter, Peggy Ryll of Vancouver, WA; sons, Steven of Longview, WA and Dean (Laurie) of Vancouver, WA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Twylah Redinger and Kaye Chamberlain (Frank); brothers, Myron (Hope), Gene and Norman (Sandy).
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cleo Prouty; and brother-in-law, Daryl Redinger.
Viewing will be held at 10 a.m., November 2, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 16603 NE 142nd Ave., Brush Prairie.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 31, 2019