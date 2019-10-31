Merle William Prouty (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle William Prouty.
Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Apostolic Lutheran Church
16603 NE 142nd Ave
Brush Prairie, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Apostolic Lutheran Church
16603 NE 142nd Ave
Brush Prairie, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


MERLE WILLIAM PROUTY
1933 ˜ 2019

Merle William Prouty, 86, passed away peacefully Oct. 26, 2019 at his home in Battle Ground, WA. He was born to Forde and Florence Prouty in Bryant, SD.
Merle retired as a Bio-Med Tech Supervisor from St. Johns Medical Center, Longview, WA.
He served in the US Air Force and was a lifetime member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Merle is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet; daughter, Peggy Ryll of Vancouver, WA; sons, Steven of Longview, WA and Dean (Laurie) of Vancouver, WA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Twylah Redinger and Kaye Chamberlain (Frank); brothers, Myron (Hope), Gene and Norman (Sandy).
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cleo Prouty; and brother-in-law, Daryl Redinger.
Viewing will be held at 10 a.m., November 2, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 16603 NE 142nd Ave., Brush Prairie.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 31, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.