MERLE F. BRAMHALL
February 18, 1917 ˜ December 3, 2019
Merle passed away on Dec. 3, in Meridian, ID, where he had lived for almost eight years. He moved to Idaho to be closer to his son, Todd and daughter-in-law, Kathy.
Merle was born on Feb. 18, 1917. He almost made it to 103! He always enjoyed the attention he got for being 102. He was the oldest resident in his assisted living facility.
Merle lived in Ridgefield, WA, until he joined the army. He helped build the Alkan Highway in Alaska. When he came home from the army, he began his employment at Vancouver Plywood Mill where he remained until he retired.
Merle was married to Ruth Johnson for 53 years. They had two sons, Todd and Scott. He was always so proud of his family. He had a total of six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Merle always loved his large garden, and he always fished as much as he could. He was also active in the East Vancouver United Methodist Church.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 14, at Vancouver Memorial Chapel, 110 E. 12th St.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 11, 2019