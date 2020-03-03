MERLE BERNARD HEATER
December 3, 1944 ~ February 26, 2020
Merle Bernard Heater, 75, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020 from congestive heart disease. He was born in Davenport, New Zealand to August "Gus" Heater and Yolanda Heater. Merle attended Evergreen High School.
Soon after, Merle met and married Ronda Cole and they have two surviving children, Robbie and Todd. Later in life, after being single for some time, Merle married Betty Engholdt and they have one surviving child, Richie. Merle also has many surviving grandchildren, nieces and nephews, both here and in New Zealand.
Merle served in the U.S. Army for four years and after being discharged he worked various jobs before becoming sole owner of advertising Impressions, an international distributorship of real estate information devices which he operated until his death.
Merle was one of seven children. He is survived by his sisters, Gloria Feltz, Lotus Lundgen and Eila Bronson; and his twin brother, Warren Heater.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers and one sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 7, 5p.m., at The Reserve, 600 SE 177th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98683.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2020