Melvin Lilliard

MELVIN LILLARD
February 2, 1934 ˜ October 8, 2020
Melvin Lillard died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 8, at an adult care home in Vancouver, WA. His health had declined over the past two years due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Born Melvin LeRoy Lillard in La Center, WA, he was the second youngest of six children to Harry and Callista Lillard (Brouillard). He graduated from Woodland High School and Clark College. He was a forklift operator for 30 years for Nabisco in Portland, OR. His previous work history included radio and television repair.
He married Beverly Tangeman on Nov. 19, 1960. They remained faithfully together until his passing.
He enjoyed many hobbies including model building, lapidary, jewelry making, genealogy, woodworking and CB radios. After his oldest son, Scott was critically injured in an accident, Mel took on the role of facilitator of the Vancouver Head Injury Support Group for five years. Born in the aftermath of the Great Depression, he learned to make many types of repairs to his home, appliances or cars. Mel and Bev took pride in their home in Salmon Creek that they built in 1971 and were continually maintaining it and making improvements. Mel enjoyed taking care of their lawn and flowerbeds and it shows to this day.
He is remembered by all who knew him as a kind, helpful, hardworking and fun-loving man who everyone described as a really great guy. Photographs of him throughout his life show his wide, mischievous grin.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Lillard Jr., Charles Lillard, Donald Lillard and Callista (Joanne) Lillard.
Mel is survived by a loving family: wife, Beverly Lillard; sons, Scott and Shawn Lillard; and daughter, Lisa Towner of Vancouver; sister, Mary Hewson of Portland; grandchildren, April Green, Amber Rauch, Zach Propst, Dee Towner and Sam, Steven and Seth Lillard.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association @ alz.org
