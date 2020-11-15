1/1
Melvin Arthur "Jim/James" Johnson
JIM JOHNSON
March 29, 1940 ˜ November 6, 2020

Jim Johnson passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 6, at the age of 80 from a heart attack. He passed peacefully into God’s arms while doing what he loved _ working at the Truck Line.
He was born Melvin Arthur Johnson, but asked that his parents officially change his name to James at 6-years-old. To his grandkids, he was known more affectionately by his self-selected name of Papa “Gem.”
Jim was born in Portland, OR, March 29, 1940. After graduating from the University of Washington with a degree in business, he married the love of his life, Darlene Bohlin.
He worked at Boeing and led several innovations for pricing airplanes. Jim left Boeing to pursue his passion for trucking, following in his father’s footsteps. Together, Jim and Darlene purchased Boy’s Woodland Truck Line in 1967, the beginning of a 50+ year journey.
No person could escape Jim’s sense of humor which was always on display. He had a passion for muscle cars, including his beloved, bright yellow 1968 convertible GTO. Jim loved life (“life is good”) and he brought joy to all the people that he met. He loved God, his country, his family and his friends.
Jim is survived by Darlene, his wife of 57 years; three children and their spouses, Anders (Marty), Kris (Jeff), Jenny (Mike); eight grandchildren; and sister, Judi.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Promise Church, 101 Hillshire Dr., Woodland, WA 98674. Due to current events, we completely understand if you are not comfortable attending. If you do attend, please wear a mask, distance between families, and save hugs for later.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to your favorite military or first responders charity (e.g. Wounded Warriors).
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
