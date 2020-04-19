Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MELVIN ALAN COUGHLIN

April 19, 1949 ˜ March 29, 2020



Melvin Alan Coughlin, age 70, passed away at home on March 29, 2020. He was born in St. Helens, OR on April 19, 1949 to Joe Coughlin and Patsy (McCormick) Coughlin. Mel grew up in Longview, WA and graduated from R.A. Long High School.

He then attended WSU Pullman and graduated from the School of Pharmacy in 1973. In June of that year, he married his college sweetheart, Wendy Littlefield, and they lived in Vancouver, WA where Mel worked for 47 years as a pharmacist and consultant.

Mel was a man of faith who had a big heart and never turned away from those in need. He loved his family and friends. He was selfless with his time and talents, often volunteering at the SW Washington Free Clinic and New Heights Clinic. He spent many years as a preceptor for pharmacy students.

Mel loved sailing and was an accomplished captain. He also loved his beach cottage and he enjoyed sharing them with others. Mel had a lifelong love of sports, especially his WSU Cougars, Timbers, and Blazers. He enjoyed planning his next trip from his bucket list. Family and friends always enjoyed going with him.

Mel is survived by his wife of 46 years, Wendy; son, Jason Coughlin (Lori); daughter, Jamie Coughlin (Ryan Durgan); his beloved granddaughters, Mia and Izabella; and sisters, Mary Scibelli and Leslie Larsen. Also acknowledged are extended family members and many longstanding friends. Mel’s impression on our hearts and in our memories will not be lost.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.

In lieu of donations, Mel would be honored by you helping someone in need or by doing an act of kindness for another. That was a true part of who Mel was.

Please sign his guest book @www.columbian.com/obits.



Melvin Alan Coughlin, age 70, passed away at home on March 29, 2020. He was born in St. Helens, OR on April 19, 1949 to Joe Coughlin and Patsy (McCormick) Coughlin. Mel grew up in Longview, WA and graduated from R.A. Long High School.He then attended WSU Pullman and graduated from the School of Pharmacy in 1973. In June of that year, he married his college sweetheart, Wendy Littlefield, and they lived in Vancouver, WA where Mel worked for 47 years as a pharmacist and consultant.Mel was a man of faith who had a big heart and never turned away from those in need. He loved his family and friends. He was selfless with his time and talents, often volunteering at the SW Washington Free Clinic and New Heights Clinic. He spent many years as a preceptor for pharmacy students.Mel loved sailing and was an accomplished captain. He also loved his beach cottage and he enjoyed sharing them with others. Mel had a lifelong love of sports, especially his WSU Cougars, Timbers, and Blazers. He enjoyed planning his next trip from his bucket list. Family and friends always enjoyed going with him.Mel is survived by his wife of 46 years, Wendy; son, Jason Coughlin (Lori); daughter, Jamie Coughlin (Ryan Durgan); his beloved granddaughters, Mia and Izabella; and sisters, Mary Scibelli and Leslie Larsen. Also acknowledged are extended family members and many longstanding friends. Mel’s impression on our hearts and in our memories will not be lost.He was preceded in death by his parents.A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.In lieu of donations, Mel would be honored by you helping someone in need or by doing an act of kindness for another. That was a true part of who Mel was.Please sign his guest book @www.columbian.com/obits. Published in The Columbian on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close