MELANIE MAIORINO

October 23, 1960 ˜ July 22, 2019



Southwest Washington Behavior Health Ombuds, Melanie Maiorino, Ed. D., passed away at her residence in Camas, WA, on July 22, 2019 at the age of 58.

As Ombuds, she was the person any individual receiving Medicaid who had an issue with systems or providers could call on to help resolve the problems. Dr. Maiorino served residents in Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania, and Klickitat counties. She has held the Ombuds position since May 2004. Most recently she was employed in her position as Ombuds by Beacon Health Options.

Dr. Maiorino is survived by her beloved son, Samuel C. Weaver, a local budding musician and resident of Camas, WA. She is also survived by her mother, Suzanne, step-father, Richard Stilwill and her father, Charles Pharr, all residents of Camas; by sister, Laurel Taylor and brother, Coburn Pharr, both residing in southern CA; three stepsisters, Patty Cheshire of Centreville, VA, Kathy Jordan and Susan Kilpatrick Teeter of Signal Mountain, TN, and stepbrother, David R. Stilwill of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by 15 nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Southwest Washington Behavior Health Ombuds, Melanie Maiorino, Ed. D., passed away at her residence in Camas, WA, on July 22, 2019 at the age of 58.As Ombuds, she was the person any individual receiving Medicaid who had an issue with systems or providers could call on to help resolve the problems. Dr. Maiorino served residents in Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania, and Klickitat counties. She has held the Ombuds position since May 2004. Most recently she was employed in her position as Ombuds by Beacon Health Options.Dr. Maiorino is survived by her beloved son, Samuel C. Weaver, a local budding musician and resident of Camas, WA. She is also survived by her mother, Suzanne, step-father, Richard Stilwill and her father, Charles Pharr, all residents of Camas; by sister, Laurel Taylor and brother, Coburn Pharr, both residing in southern CA; three stepsisters, Patty Cheshire of Centreville, VA, Kathy Jordan and Susan Kilpatrick Teeter of Signal Mountain, TN, and stepbrother, David R. Stilwill of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by 15 nieces, nephews, and cousins.A memorial that is open to the public, especially those who knew, worked with or received assistance from Melanie, will be held on Saturday, August 10th at the Elks Lodge at 11605 SE McGillivray Blvd., Vancouver, WA from 4 to 6 PM. Time will be available for those who would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Maiorino for help she gave to them.In lieu of flowers, the family of Dr. Maiorino asks that donations be made to the .

