MEGHAN ROSE WALSH JENNINGS

July 21, 1983 ˜ April 1, 2019



The world lost a bright light much too soon. On Monday, April 1st, 2019, Meghan Rose Walsh Jennings, 35, lost her valiant year and a half battle with cancer.

Meghan graduated from Vancouver Arts and Academics in 2001. She attended Clark College, Heald College and Whatcom Community College before transferring to WSUV. She graduated in 2010 with a degree in Digital Technology and Culture. However, life took her into the restaurant world in Portland where she found a job and a work family she loved with the Pok Pok Restaurant Group. She worked in many capacities, eventually becoming the General Manager of Whiskey Soda Lounge. It was at Pok Pok where she met her fiancé, Andrew Testa.

Meghan was funny, creative, talented, irreverent. She was a photographer, quilter, mixed media artist, an actress. Her tastes were eclectic. She loved lobsters, penguins, corgis, spicy foods, true crime podcasts, Broadway musicals, The Moth live performances, and most any show on Bravo. Thanksgiving and annual Christmas trips to Mexico with a large group of family and friends were highlights. She loved Portland restaurants, Sauvie Island, and rafting the Sandy River on hot summer days with her friends and their dogs.

Meghan is survived by her parents, Melinda Walsh and Scott Jennings (Penny Hammac); her fiancé, Andrew Testa; as well as many dearly loved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends.

We wish to express our gratitude to Dr. Erin Salinas and the rest of the caring staff at Compass Oncology Rose Quarter. We also wish to thank the incredible nurses and care givers at Community Hospice for their gentle, compassionate, respectful end-of life care for Meghan.

A Celebration of Life is planned for later this month.

In Meghan's honor, please consider adopting a rescue pet, donating to the Humane Society or to cancer research through The Foundation for Women's Cancer (

Please sign her guest book @



