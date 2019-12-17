Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Megan Danielle Nellor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MEGAN DANIELLE NELLOR

June 4, 2000 ˜ December 11, 2019



A Chinese legend says “An invisible red thread connects those who are destined to meet, regardless of time, place or circumstance. The thread may stretch or tangle, but it will never break.”

And so a bright and beautiful 3-year-old from Dongguan, China joined her forever family in Vancouver, Washington in November, 2003.

Megan Danielle Nellor was born on June 4, 2000 and passed much too soon, on December 11, 2019 from a pulmonary embolism. She grew up in Vancouver and attended Marshall Elementary School, McLoughlin Middle School and Fort Vancouver High School where she participated in soccer, basketball, tennis, drama and Knowledge Bowl. She was attending Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon at the time of her death.

Megan is survived by her mother, Marilou; sister, Emma; Uncles, J.D (Susan) and Dan (Lori); Aunt, Nancy (Jim) Retsinas; and many cousins, friends and loved ones.

Megan was a gifted writer. She was kind and compassionate. Her quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor delighted everyone. She touched many lives and will have a lasting impact on all who knew her. She will be with us always and forever.

A memorial service will be held December 18th at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Megan’s name through Children’s Hope International, Honor/Memorial Gifts. Designation: China Greatest Need. Donations will be going to the Alenah’s Home Program to help orphans with special medical needs.

