Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Francis Bradbury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MAXINE FRANCIS BRADBURY

January 27, 1922 ˜ October 17, 2019



In 1922, during a record breaking snowfall in Spokane, WA, Maxine Francis Clarke was delivered by a midwife because the doctor was unable to get to the family home.

The youngest of the three children of Lila and James Craighton Clarke, Maxine enjoyed her childhood in Spokane. She attended John Rogers High School where she was chosen Lilac Princess. Maxine graduated as salutatorian with all A’s and one B+ in history that she never forgot.

As a premed student, she attended WSU where she joined the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and was spotted by Keith Bradbury, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, who was an architectural engineering student. And, that was it! Maxine’s brother Don, a veterinarian student at WSU, checked him and found him to be smart, talented as well as handsome. They were pinned and then engaged.

Keith was in ROTC, so after Pearl Harbor, he signed up for the Navy. Maxine and Keith were married August 1, 1942, in Seattle, WA. While Keith was waiting to be activated, Maxine worked in the Bremerton U.S. Naval Shipyard where she processed sailors after their ship was bombed.

Their first daughter, Betty Ann (Babs) was born in Bremerton, WA. When Keith was assigned a Navy destroyer, Maxine and Betty Ann moved to Spokane to stay with Maxine’s parents. Keith survived the war, and they moved to Vancouver, WA, where Keith worked for Donald Stewart, architect, as a draftsman. Maxine worked as a dental assistant to her father-in-law, Dr. Howard Bradbury. In Vancouver, they welcomed their second daughter, Wendy. Keith and Maxine built their home overlooking the Columbia River where they raised their family.

Maxine was a member of the Evergreen Junior Women’s Club, the Columbia View Garden Club, PEO Chapter DJ, Hillsdale College Presidents Club, The Benefactors of Washington State University, and the NRA.

The family spent summers at the Bradbury’s beach house in Cannon Beach, OR. Her favorite family outing was the yearly summer trip to the Bar M Ranch in the Blue Mountains. Later they enjoyed Palm Springs and Death Valley. They liked spending two months every year in Maui. They visited Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Spain Portugal, Morocco, Tahiti, Fiji, Canada and Alaska.

Later, they bought a beach house at Surfside in Ocean Park, WA, where Keith loved digging razor clams and Maxine cleaned them.

Maxine was a true lady in every respect with a loving nature and sweet spirit. She was loved by many and she will be genuinely missed by all who knew her. After Keith died, the light dulled in her eyes but not her grace. She spent the last nine years living at The Quarry in assisted living, where she received excellent care. The staff there loved her.

Southwest Hospice is to be commended for their care during the last year of her life. She is now safely with her beloved husband and the Lord Jesus. May those who knew her and loved her be comforted by that thought.

Maxine is survived by her daughters, Babs Scott (Joel) and Wendy Pruiett (John), and granddaughter, Poppy Studer (Dan) and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth.

As a mother, a wife, a dear friend, and a proud United States citizen, she excelled in every way.

The family is not having a memorial service.

Please sign her guest book @

In 1922, during a record breaking snowfall in Spokane, WA, Maxine Francis Clarke was delivered by a midwife because the doctor was unable to get to the family home.The youngest of the three children of Lila and James Craighton Clarke, Maxine enjoyed her childhood in Spokane. She attended John Rogers High School where she was chosen Lilac Princess. Maxine graduated as salutatorian with all A’s and one B+ in history that she never forgot.As a premed student, she attended WSU where she joined the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and was spotted by Keith Bradbury, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, who was an architectural engineering student. And, that was it! Maxine’s brother Don, a veterinarian student at WSU, checked him and found him to be smart, talented as well as handsome. They were pinned and then engaged.Keith was in ROTC, so after Pearl Harbor, he signed up for the Navy. Maxine and Keith were married August 1, 1942, in Seattle, WA. While Keith was waiting to be activated, Maxine worked in the Bremerton U.S. Naval Shipyard where she processed sailors after their ship was bombed.Their first daughter, Betty Ann (Babs) was born in Bremerton, WA. When Keith was assigned a Navy destroyer, Maxine and Betty Ann moved to Spokane to stay with Maxine’s parents. Keith survived the war, and they moved to Vancouver, WA, where Keith worked for Donald Stewart, architect, as a draftsman. Maxine worked as a dental assistant to her father-in-law, Dr. Howard Bradbury. In Vancouver, they welcomed their second daughter, Wendy. Keith and Maxine built their home overlooking the Columbia River where they raised their family.Maxine was a member of the Evergreen Junior Women’s Club, the Columbia View Garden Club, PEO Chapter DJ, Hillsdale College Presidents Club, The Benefactors of Washington State University, and the NRA.The family spent summers at the Bradbury’s beach house in Cannon Beach, OR. Her favorite family outing was the yearly summer trip to the Bar M Ranch in the Blue Mountains. Later they enjoyed Palm Springs and Death Valley. They liked spending two months every year in Maui. They visited Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Spain Portugal, Morocco, Tahiti, Fiji, Canada and Alaska.Later, they bought a beach house at Surfside in Ocean Park, WA, where Keith loved digging razor clams and Maxine cleaned them.Maxine was a true lady in every respect with a loving nature and sweet spirit. She was loved by many and she will be genuinely missed by all who knew her. After Keith died, the light dulled in her eyes but not her grace. She spent the last nine years living at The Quarry in assisted living, where she received excellent care. The staff there loved her.Southwest Hospice is to be commended for their care during the last year of her life. She is now safely with her beloved husband and the Lord Jesus. May those who knew her and loved her be comforted by that thought.Maxine is survived by her daughters, Babs Scott (Joel) and Wendy Pruiett (John), and granddaughter, Poppy Studer (Dan) and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth.As a mother, a wife, a dear friend, and a proud United States citizen, she excelled in every way.The family is not having a memorial service.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close