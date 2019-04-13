Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN LEIGH MCWILLIAMS. View Sign



MAUREEN LEIGH MCWILLIAMS

December 3, 1943 ˜ April 5, 2019



Maureen Leigh McWilliams passed away in Vancouver, WA on April 5, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles, CA to Irene and Leigh McWilliams on Dec. 3, 1943.

Maureen worked as a retail clerk. She enjoyed sewing and loved her great-grandkids more than anything.

Maureen is survived by her daughters, Shannon Wyman (Jason) and Kelly Muscarell-Park (Shayne); grandkids, Mathew (Heather) and Christopher Muscerella, Haleigh Larrow, Heather Wyman, Joseph Larrow; and great-grandkids, Sophie, Jaxon, Gunnar Muscarella and Declan Andersen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Byrne on Nov. 28, 1990.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wed., April 17, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at Windy Hills Winery in Ridgefield, WA.

Donations may be made to NC Food Bank or Legacy Salmon Creek Care Campaign.

