MATTIE JANE CURTIS FUTRELL

1927 ˜ 2019



Mattie Jane Curtis Futrell, 91, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Father’s Day, June 16, 2019. She was at home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by her loving family. From a railroad box car during the Great Depression to traveling the world with her WWII husband, her life reflected the story of her generation. Mattie Jane was born to Mattie Belle Doran and William Marion Curtis in Florence, AL. Her family moved to Tulsa, OK, in 1930, where she lived for a time in a converted box car and as a result, met Eleanor Roosevelt who came to tour the community.

At 15, she married fellow Tulsan, Raymond Futrell, who was drafted into service within a week. After the war, like many “Okies,” they moved to California where she and Ray raised four children.

After their children left home, Ray and Jane lived for a time in Honolulu, HI (where she befriended actor Tom Selleck who was shooting “Magnum PI”) before settling in Yacolt, WA, and later Vancouver.

Known as Mattie to some and Jane to others, she had family as well as Alanon, AA, church and neighbors in her home.

Mattie is survived by her 4 children, Patricia (Simon) Graham, Sandra Lee Futrell Blackburn, Johnny (Diane) Futrell and Ricky Futrell; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, “Yacolt” Ray; parents; brothers, Ralph Curtis and Bill Curtis; and sister, Juanita Spencer.

Her service will be held at Battle Ground Baptist Church, 1110 NE 6th Ave., Battle Ground, on Friday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held immediately after the service. Interment will follow at Lewisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Battle Ground Baptist Church or Samaritans Purse.

Please sign her guest book @

Published in The Columbian on June 19, 2019

