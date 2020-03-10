Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene 747 Pioneer St. Ridgefield , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



MATTHEW S. GLOVER

February 22, 1982 ˜ March 4, 2020



Matthew S. Glover died Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at Legacy Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Born February 22, 1982 in Vancouver, WA, he graduated from Ridgefield High School (a Spudder) in 2000.

Matthew later joined the army and trained as an Army Ranger. He proudly served his country for over four years, with a tour in Iraq.

After his return, Matthew went to WSU where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Matthew loved his family, his children and family gatherings. He loved spending time connecting with old friends and his army buddies. Matthew enjoyed football (Go Huskies!), music, and camping.

Matthew leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Joleen Glover; his sons, Jayce, Jaxson and Thomas; daughter, Jeannette; grandson, Cooper; his mother, Karen Nendze; his siblings, Thomas Nendze, Kimberly Radley (Douglas), Nicholas Glover, and Daniel Nendze (Carrie); and sisters, Johnna Glover and Kaitlyn Glover; his two grandparents, Joan and Frank Damstra of Jacksonville, FL; Christina Tabor Glover, the mother of Jaxon and Thomas; and precious niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The memorial service will be Thurs., March 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene, 747 Pioneer St., Ridgefield, WA 98642. Everyone is welcome.

Please sign his guest book @

