MATTHEW MARVIN COPLIN
May 24, 1988 ˜ August 4, 2019
Matthew Marvin Coplin, 31, of Vancouver, WA, died Aug. 4, 2019 of a fatal stroke in his home. He was born May 24, 1988 in Lawrence, KS, the third child of M. Keith and Amanda (Shafer) Coplin. He grew up in Colby, KS, attending public schools and community college.
Matthew completed his BS, Software Engineering from K-State University in 2011 and headed to Portland, OR, to embark on his career. He moved to Vancouver in 2016 and remained there until his passing.
Matthew was a quiet and reserved person who made friends carefully. He enjoyed computer games, engineering puzzles, and cooking. Matt had a wry wit and could come up with quick retorts that often surprised even his family. His love of hot sauce (the hotter the better!) and Dr. Pepper likely kept those companies in business.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Amanda (Kevin Hensel) Stamness of Camas, WA; father, Keith Coplin; brother, James Coplin; sister, Jessica (Jonathan) Smith; and nephew, Cloud, all of Trinidad, CO; and his loving extended family.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2019