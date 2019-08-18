MATTHEW LEE STEVENS
July 14, 1996 ˜ July 26, 2019
Matthew Stevens passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 23. He was born July 14, 1996 in Portland, OR. He grew up in Camas, WA and graduated from Camas High School in 2014.
Matthew worked for several years as a tire crewman at Gunderson’s Les Schwab Tire Center.
He enjoyed spending his free time rallying, riding motorcycles, shooting guns and being in the outdoors.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Boyce and Sally Stevens of Camas; brothers, Robert of Camas and David (Lauren) of Seattle; uncles and aunts, Dick and Lisa Hansen of McMinnville, OR, Bob and Sheri Hansen of Pleasanton, CA, Debbie and George Heazle of Boise, ID, Lonnie and Mary Stevens of TN, and Tim Stevens of TN; and many cousins.
A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4p.m. at the LaCamas Lake Lodge in Camas.
Memorial donations can be given in honor of Matthew to the County-Wide Chaplaincy @ 21609 NE 72nd Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019