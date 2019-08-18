Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Lee Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MATTHEW LEE STEVENS

July 14, 1996 ˜ July 26, 2019



Matthew Stevens passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 23. He was born July 14, 1996 in Portland, OR. He grew up in Camas, WA and graduated from Camas High School in 2014.

Matthew worked for several years as a tire crewman at Gunderson’s Les Schwab Tire Center.

He enjoyed spending his free time rallying, riding motorcycles, shooting guns and being in the outdoors.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Boyce and Sally Stevens of Camas; brothers, Robert of Camas and David (Lauren) of Seattle; uncles and aunts, Dick and Lisa Hansen of McMinnville, OR, Bob and Sheri Hansen of Pleasanton, CA, Debbie and George Heazle of Boise, ID, Lonnie and Mary Stevens of TN, and Tim Stevens of TN; and many cousins.

A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4p.m. at the LaCamas Lake Lodge in Camas.

Memorial donations can be given in honor of Matthew to the County-Wide Chaplaincy @ 21609 NE 72nd Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604.

To send condolences or to sign the online guest book’s, please visit

Matthew Stevens passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 23. He was born July 14, 1996 in Portland, OR. He grew up in Camas, WA and graduated from Camas High School in 2014.Matthew worked for several years as a tire crewman at Gunderson’s Les Schwab Tire Center.He enjoyed spending his free time rallying, riding motorcycles, shooting guns and being in the outdoors.Matthew is survived by his parents, Boyce and Sally Stevens of Camas; brothers, Robert of Camas and David (Lauren) of Seattle; uncles and aunts, Dick and Lisa Hansen of McMinnville, OR, Bob and Sheri Hansen of Pleasanton, CA, Debbie and George Heazle of Boise, ID, Lonnie and Mary Stevens of TN, and Tim Stevens of TN; and many cousins.A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4p.m. at the LaCamas Lake Lodge in Camas.Memorial donations can be given in honor of Matthew to the County-Wide Chaplaincy @ 21609 NE 72nd Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604.To send condolences or to sign the online guest book’s, please visit www.straubsfuneralhome.com and www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close