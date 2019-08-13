Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



MATTHEW GORDON NETHERDA

January 2, 1987 ˜ August 3, 2019



Matthew Gordon Netherda passed away on Aug. 3, 2019 in Battle Ground, WA at the age of 32. He was born on Jan. 2, 1987 at Vancouver Memorial Hospital to Megan and Dale Netherda. Matt attended Maple Grove Schools and graduated from Battle Ground High School in 2005.

After graduating, he started temping at the City of Vancouver. Matt was enrolled at Clark College, went through a few classes and decided that he wanted to stay at the city and make that his career choice instead of college. He became a full time employee in 2008.

After living in Vancouver for 10 years, he moved back to Battle Ground in 2017.

At a young age, Matt enjoyed basketball, baseball, some football and riding quads. Hunting was his passion though, where he made many memories with his grandfather and dad.

Matt is survived by his 3 beautiful daughters, Chloe (11), Kaleah (8) (and their mother, Nicolina Graves) and Kinsley Netherda (3) (and her mother, Heather Covey); his parents, Megan and Dale Netherda; his grandparents, Dale and Eva Netherda; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Thus., Aug. 15th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made for the girls at any Columbia Credit Union under ”Matt’s Girls”.

