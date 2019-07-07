Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Craig "Matt" Hart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATTHEW CRAIG HART

February 2, 1971 ˜ July 1, 2019



Matthew Craig Hart, age 48, unexpectedly passed away of a heart attack on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington. He was born at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California on February 2, 1971.

Due to his father’s Naval career, Matt was able to travel the country as a child, living in many different places. His family settled in Southwest Washington and while briefly attending Ridgefield High School, he met the love of his life, Veronica Renner. He later graduated from Prairie High School in 1989.

Matt and Veronica continued their relationship and married in 1993. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last September.

Matt truly enjoyed life. He had many passions, the most important of which was his family. Veronica and their children, Katherine and Oliver were his great loves. He was happiest when his family was traveling, thrift shopping and watching silly You Tube videos together.

His other passions included scouring thrift shops for hours on end for great vintage finds. He especially loved finding vintage Pyrex, holiday decorations, and vinyl records. He turned his hobby into a business when they opened up a vintage store, The Olive Kat in 2010. In his free time, he enjoyed finding and tinkering with classic Volvos. He also had a love for 80’s music and would often attend concerts with various friends and family members.

He started working alongside his parents at Advantage Heating & Cooling in 1994. He and Veronica purchased the company in 2014. He dearly loved his dedicated staff, suppliers and loyal customers. Matt will be remembered for his contagious smile, his generous loving nature and his quirky sense of humor. He made friends with everyone he met and was loved by all.

Matt is survived by his parents; Thomas and Tricia Hart and Gary and Derrith Scarbrough; his wife, Veronica, and children Katherine and Oliver; his siblings-Holly (Shane) Rasmussen, Heidi (Bruno) Vassel, Andy (Nancy) Hart, Christine Scarbrough, Jeffery Scarbrough and Lori (Mike) Estes; numerous other family members and his beloved dogs Dottie and Wicket.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 281 Insel Road Woodland, Washington on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ridgefield, Washington.

Please sign his guestbook @

