MARYLOU GRAHAM
March 16, 1929 ˜ September 5, 2019
MaryLou Graham passed away on September 5, 2019 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 90. She was born in Afton, IA on March 16, 1929 to Edward and Mamie Abbott.
MaryLou enjoyed spending her time gardening, feeding her birds, flowers, gambling and going to Estate sales. She also liked doing embroidery, eating out with friends and family and traveling to see family in Iowa. MaryLou loved her family and all their get-togethers. She is greatly loved and will be missed by all.
MaryLou is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Murray) Baldwin of Camas and Sharon (Jim) Martell of Washougal; brother, Ed Abbott of Afton, IA; 3 grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and son, Doug.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11a.m. at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas. Burial will follow at the Fern Prairie Cemetery. There will be a luncheon to follow at Sharon and Jim’s house.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure House in Camas and West Columbia Gorge Humane Society in Washougal.
To send condolences or to sign the online guest book’s, please visit www.straubfuneralhome.com and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 8, 2019