Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver , WA 98684
(360)-892-6060
Service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver , WA 98684
Graveside service
Following Services



MARYL JOYCE NEDDO

February 28, 1937 ˜ December 20, 2019



Maryl Joyce Neddo of Vancouver, WA left us on December 20, 2019 and is now at peace in her heavenly home. She was born February 28, 1937 to Lloyd and Oletha Higley in Brigham City, UT. She was the youngest of their seven children, and gained three step-siblings and a half-brother with her father’s second marriage. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Maryl married the late Delbert J. Neddo in Boise, ID on January 14, 1956 and they raised four sons together. While raising their sons, they enjoyed taking them camping, hunting and fishing. She was an exceptional cook.

Maryl went to beauty school in Boise to become a beautician and she cut everyone’s hair in her family as well as providing many haircuts at family reunions over the years.

Maryl discovered she enjoyed painting and became a gifted artist. She won ribbons at the Clark County and Idaho State fairs for her artwork. She sold many of her paintings and several reside today in her son’s and grandchildren’s homes. She loved to paint special Christmas ornaments and give them to her family over the years and they all hold special memories for us.

Over the course of her marriage she lived in Clark Fork, ID, Boise, ID, Vancouver, WA and built a home in Ridgefield, WA where they raised their family.

Upon retirement, they moved to Kuna, ID and spent their time traveling in the US. Eventually they moved back to Vancouver, WA to be closer to their sons and their families.

Maryl was a loving mom and is survived by her sons, Jim (late Tamra) of Vancouver, WA, Kevin (Renée) of Battle Ground, WA, Dave (Denice) of Ridgefield, WA and Gordon (Beth) of Vancouver, WA. She was a proud grandmother to Mike, Cindy, Christy, Brent, Daniel, Brandon and Jason. She was overjoyed and blessed to have seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Her generous and loving heart will be missed by all of us.

The family will be holding her service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with graveside service to follow immediately after.

