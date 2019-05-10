MARYANN THIMMES
July 28, 1928 ˜ May 3, 2019
MaryAnn Thimmes, 90, a resident of Vancouver, WA for over 60 years, passed away on Fri., May 3, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1928 in Liberal, KS to John and Esther Schmatjen. The family moved to Portland, OR in 1937 where she graduated from Grant High School in 1946.
She graduated from Whitworth College and Deaconess Hospital Nursing School in Spokane, WA where she met Gilbert Thiessen. They were married on December 5, 1952. MaryAnn and Gilbert moved to Portland, OR after graduation and then to Vancouver in 1957. They were happily married until Gilbert passed away in 1962.
MaryAnn taught nursing at Clark Community College from 1960 until 1993. During that time MaryAnn earned a Master’s degree in Nursing at the University of Washington.
She married Leonard Martin Thimmes on Sept. 2, 1966.
MaryAnn was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and Cascade Park Baptist Church, in Vancouver. She was also active in the Washington State Nurses Association and Soroptimist International.
MaryAnn was recognized for her contributions to the nursing profession and her work in assisting to establish the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington in 1998 when she was inducted into the Washington State Nurses Association Hall of Fame.
She enjoyed traveling and visited many different countries and all 50 States.
MaryAnn is survived by her son, Terry Thimmes (Kathy); daughter, Judi Bailey (Chuck); grandchildren, Geri Kaye Hennessy (Michael), Glenn Thimmes (Sarah), Jason Thimmes, Amanda DeRito (Jim), Carrie Knapp (Michael), Rozie Bracken (Adriel), Ryan Bailey (Cassandra) and Sara Williams (Rob); and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gilbert Thiessen and Leonard Thimmes; son, Martin Thimmes; and daughter, Kristi Thiessen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Mon., May 13, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684. Viewing time from Noon - 9p.m. on Sun., May 12th.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Wycliffe Bible Translators https://www.wycliffe.org/donate or Campus Crusade for Christ https://give.cru.org/.
Published in The Columbian on May 10, 2019