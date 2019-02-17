|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Phyllis Nonus.
MARY PHYLLIS NONUS
April 21, 1925 ˜ February 10, 2019
Mary (Demetrakis) Nonus, 93, passed away at her home in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Gary, IN and attended Indiana University.
Mary is survived by her husband of 70 years, James Nonus; daughter, Pam Hair (Mike) of Vancouver; son, Peter Nonus (Cathy) of Battle Ground, WA; grandsons, Nick Hair (Toni) and Mark Hair (Molly), both of Phoenix, AZ; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, John Demetrakis (Harriett) of Merrillville, IN.
As per her wishes, there will be no memorial service or celebration of life. There will be a private family interment at a future date.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 17, 2019