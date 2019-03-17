|
MARY L. FUND MCCRAY
January 1944 ˜ November 2018
Mary McCray, 74, passed away Sat. night, Nov. 24th, 2018, with her son and daughter-in-law by her bedside. She was born and lived in the state of Washington all her life. She graduated from Battle Ground High School.
Mary worked most of her life as a secretary while raising her son as a single mother.
Mary was the kind of family or friend that would do anything she could for the ones she loved. She will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Mary leaves behind two sisters, one brother, one son, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA, Sat., March 30 at 11:00a.m.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 17, 2019