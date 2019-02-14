MARY LEE (KASTL) MARKUM
February 15, 1948 ˜ February 8, 2019
Mary Lee (Kastl) Markum, 70, a lifelong Vancouver, WA resident, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born to Richard and Opal Kastl, Mary grew up in Clark County and graduated from Evergreen High School.
Mary attended Vancouver School of Beauty, where she met her husband, Richard Markum, who worked as a barber down the street.
Some of Mary’s happiest memories were when she worked at Montgomery Wards in the business office, where she made lifelong friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Monica (Craig) Wiebusch; her granddaughters, Britny, Katy and Stephanie; and her brothers, Dan (Donna) and Kevin (Rhonda) Kastl.
Mary’s love and friendship knew no bounds and she will forever be remembered for her kindness.
A memorial service will be held Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel in Vancouver, WA.
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 14, 2019