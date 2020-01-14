Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Windy Hills Winery 1346 S. 38th Court Ridgefield , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



MARY K. YOUNG

December 11, 1941 ˜ January 5, 2020



Mary K. Young of Vancouver, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born on December 11, 1941, in The Dallas, Oregon, to Melvin O. Garner and Clara Coleman Garner, and she had one sister Nancy L. Garner. Mary grew up in Lyle, Washington, and graduated from Lyle High School.

In 1961 she met and married William “Bill” Young and they had two children together, Lori and David. Mary spent the next 18 years as a military wife traveling all over the US and the Pacific Islands. The Pacific Northwest was always home for Mary so the family settled in Vancouver, Washington, upon Bill’s retirement from the Air Force. Mary and Bill divorced in 1981 and she did not remarry.

Despite raising a young family and constantly being on the move Mary always valued education. She worked continuously on a college degree, taking one class at a time until she proudly earned her Bachelors Degree. She worked as a legal secretary for a local Vancouver law firm and then for the Clark County Board of County Commissioners before becoming the office manager for the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, a job she loved and held until her retirement.

Mary was an avid traveler and took many trips all over the world with wonderful friends. But by far her favorite trips were the ones she took with each of her five grandchildren on for their high school graduations. She loved that special individual time with each grandchild and passing on to them her love of travel. Mary was also a voracious reader, loved to cook, garden, take walks, go to the Ashland Shakespeare Festival every year with her daughter, and exercised routinely, enjoying yoga, Pilates, Jazzercise, and Tai Chi.

Mary loved to spend time with her dear and large circle of friends. She spent many happy and treasured times with them. Whether it was wine tasting, playing MahJong or cards, going to happy hour, the movies, the theater, the beach, or Sun River, or hosting her annual Academy Awards party, Mary always kept an active social calendar. Mary was also active with Master Gardeners and The League of Women Voters.

But most important to Mary was her family. Having her family around her and being able to spend time with, cook for, and spoil them was truly her greatest comfort and joy. She adored them all and was equally adored by them.

Mary is survived by her sister, Nancy Garner; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Curt Wyrick; daughter-in-law, Stacy Young McArthur; her “perfect in every way” grandchildren, Josh Young, Jordan Young-Kirsch and Mike Kirsch, Katherine Wyrick, Rylee Young, Hunter Young, Jenna and Kyle Kellmer; and great-grandchildren, Wes Young, Kayden Kellmer and Tate Kellmer.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; ex-husband and friend, Bill Young; and her beloved son, David Young.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 12:00 to 3:00 at Windy Hills Winery, 1346 S. 38th Court, Ridgefield, Washington. Please join the family for a glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres in remembrance of Mary and a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or .

Please sign her guest book @

