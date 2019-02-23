Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary-Jo Rosenlund. View Sign

MARY-JO (THAMERT) ROSENLUND

December 14, 1952 ˜ February 20, 2019



Mary-Jo (Thamert) Rosenlund of Battle Ground, Washington was born in Bloomington, Minnesota to Don and Lucille Thamert and passed away in Vancouver, Washington. In 1970 she married John Rosenlund in Bloomington, Minnesota where they lived briefly before moving to Vancouver, Washington and then to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1975 and back to Battle Ground, Washington in 1994 where she lived the rest of her life.

After staying at home to raise her eight children, Mary-Jo attended Sheridan College and received a nursing degree in 1991. She worked as an emergency room nurse and also in real estate before doing office work beside her husband in their electrical company. They both retired in January 2018 and spent the year making several trips in their motor home.

During their marriage, Mary-Jo and her husband opened up their home and hearts to many of their children’s friends and she had a gift for relating to the teenagers that visited or stayed in their home. Many of these friends continue to have a special place in their heart for Mary Jo as she had a way of making everyone feel they were her favorite. Mary-Jo had a private nature, not wanting to be the center of attention but enjoyed visiting her many friends. She also enjoyed working outside, walking on the beach with her husband, and laughing with her grandchildren.

Mary-Jo found the living Christianity as a teenager and it was the most important thing in her life, especially in her last days. She was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and leaves behind many lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Butch Thamert, grandchildren Matthew and Megan Rosenlund and great-granddaughter Irene Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 49 years at home; three sisters - Susan Miller of Minneapolis, MN, Dianne Manick of Puerto Rico, and Becky Thamert of Brainerd, MN; four sons John (Jodi) of North Bend, WA, James and David (Angie) of Woodland, WA, and Daniel (Julie) of Duluth, MN; four daughters, Jill (Wayne) Rivers of Brush Prairie, WA, Michelle (Gordie) Petterson, Beth Rosenlund, and Nicolle (Aaron) Wirtanen all of Battle Ground; mother-in-law Gina Rosenlund of Sheridan, WY; 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church at 32320 NE Lewisville Highway with a viewing on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.

Please sign her guestbook at

Mary-Jo (Thamert) Rosenlund of Battle Ground, Washington was born in Bloomington, Minnesota to Don and Lucille Thamert and passed away in Vancouver, Washington. In 1970 she married John Rosenlund in Bloomington, Minnesota where they lived briefly before moving to Vancouver, Washington and then to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1975 and back to Battle Ground, Washington in 1994 where she lived the rest of her life.After staying at home to raise her eight children, Mary-Jo attended Sheridan College and received a nursing degree in 1991. She worked as an emergency room nurse and also in real estate before doing office work beside her husband in their electrical company. They both retired in January 2018 and spent the year making several trips in their motor home.During their marriage, Mary-Jo and her husband opened up their home and hearts to many of their children’s friends and she had a gift for relating to the teenagers that visited or stayed in their home. Many of these friends continue to have a special place in their heart for Mary Jo as she had a way of making everyone feel they were her favorite. Mary-Jo had a private nature, not wanting to be the center of attention but enjoyed visiting her many friends. She also enjoyed working outside, walking on the beach with her husband, and laughing with her grandchildren.Mary-Jo found the living Christianity as a teenager and it was the most important thing in her life, especially in her last days. She was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church and leaves behind many lifelong friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Butch Thamert, grandchildren Matthew and Megan Rosenlund and great-granddaughter Irene Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 49 years at home; three sisters - Susan Miller of Minneapolis, MN, Dianne Manick of Puerto Rico, and Becky Thamert of Brainerd, MN; four sons John (Jodi) of North Bend, WA, James and David (Angie) of Woodland, WA, and Daniel (Julie) of Duluth, MN; four daughters, Jill (Wayne) Rivers of Brush Prairie, WA, Michelle (Gordie) Petterson, Beth Rosenlund, and Nicolle (Aaron) Wirtanen all of Battle Ground; mother-in-law Gina Rosenlund of Sheridan, WY; 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.The funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church at 32320 NE Lewisville Highway with a viewing on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.Please sign her guestbook at www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close