Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Rock. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 1:30 PM The Marshall House 1301 Officers Row Vancouver , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



MARY JANE ROCK

June 18, 1925 ˜ October 23, 2019



Mary Jane Rock passed away Oct. 23, 2019, in Vancouver, WA.

Born Mary Jane Worden on June 18, 1925, in Belvidere, IL, she loved spending time with her family, square dancing and volunteering. She had a goal of dancing until she reached age 90 and, as member of the Buzzin’ Bees, surpassed that by two years, after which she donated many of her colorful handmade dresses to new dancers.

For most of her life, Mary Jane called California home, where she raised her three children. She and her daughter moved to Vancouver in 2012 and became volunteers at Legacy Hospital.

Mary Jane enjoyed cruising and celebrated her 80th birthday at sea with her entire family. Having her family all together was her greatest joy and many holidays were celebrated at her Hesperia home.

In 2018, her entire family gathered for Thanksgiving in the Pacific Northwest.

Mary Jane is survived by her sons, Thomas (Kibbey) Rock and Frank (Carol) Rock; daughter, Jeannine Rock; daughters-in-law, Tif Rock and Liz (Tom) Hartgrove; grandchildren, Justin (Kerstin) Rock, Jeremiah (Rashelle) Gesner, Sarah Rock, Kerry (Colleen) Rock and Casey (Tim) Christianson; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Rock, Sadie and Wyatt Christianson and Kimber Gesner.

She is preceded in death by husbands, Everett Rock, Joseph Riberdy and Marvin Lane; and brother, Bill Worden.

All are welcome to attend a memorial gathering for Mary Jane on Friday, Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at The Marshall House, 1301 Officers Row, Vancouver.

Please sign her guest book @

Mary Jane Rock passed away Oct. 23, 2019, in Vancouver, WA.Born Mary Jane Worden on June 18, 1925, in Belvidere, IL, she loved spending time with her family, square dancing and volunteering. She had a goal of dancing until she reached age 90 and, as member of the Buzzin’ Bees, surpassed that by two years, after which she donated many of her colorful handmade dresses to new dancers.For most of her life, Mary Jane called California home, where she raised her three children. She and her daughter moved to Vancouver in 2012 and became volunteers at Legacy Hospital.Mary Jane enjoyed cruising and celebrated her 80th birthday at sea with her entire family. Having her family all together was her greatest joy and many holidays were celebrated at her Hesperia home.In 2018, her entire family gathered for Thanksgiving in the Pacific Northwest.Mary Jane is survived by her sons, Thomas (Kibbey) Rock and Frank (Carol) Rock; daughter, Jeannine Rock; daughters-in-law, Tif Rock and Liz (Tom) Hartgrove; grandchildren, Justin (Kerstin) Rock, Jeremiah (Rashelle) Gesner, Sarah Rock, Kerry (Colleen) Rock and Casey (Tim) Christianson; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Rock, Sadie and Wyatt Christianson and Kimber Gesner.She is preceded in death by husbands, Everett Rock, Joseph Riberdy and Marvin Lane; and brother, Bill Worden.All are welcome to attend a memorial gathering for Mary Jane on Friday, Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at The Marshall House, 1301 Officers Row, Vancouver.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close