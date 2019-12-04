MARY JANE ROCK
June 18, 1925 ˜ October 23, 2019
Mary Jane Rock passed away Oct. 23, 2019, in Vancouver, WA.
Born Mary Jane Worden on June 18, 1925, in Belvidere, IL, she loved spending time with her family, square dancing and volunteering. She had a goal of dancing until she reached age 90 and, as member of the Buzzin’ Bees, surpassed that by two years, after which she donated many of her colorful handmade dresses to new dancers.
For most of her life, Mary Jane called California home, where she raised her three children. She and her daughter moved to Vancouver in 2012 and became volunteers at Legacy Hospital.
Mary Jane enjoyed cruising and celebrated her 80th birthday at sea with her entire family. Having her family all together was her greatest joy and many holidays were celebrated at her Hesperia home.
In 2018, her entire family gathered for Thanksgiving in the Pacific Northwest.
Mary Jane is survived by her sons, Thomas (Kibbey) Rock and Frank (Carol) Rock; daughter, Jeannine Rock; daughters-in-law, Tif Rock and Liz (Tom) Hartgrove; grandchildren, Justin (Kerstin) Rock, Jeremiah (Rashelle) Gesner, Sarah Rock, Kerry (Colleen) Rock and Casey (Tim) Christianson; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Rock, Sadie and Wyatt Christianson and Kimber Gesner.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Everett Rock, Joseph Riberdy and Marvin Lane; and brother, Bill Worden.
All are welcome to attend a memorial gathering for Mary Jane on Friday, Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at The Marshall House, 1301 Officers Row, Vancouver.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 4, 2019