MARY JANE BENTLEY
July 21, 1936 ˜ June 14, 2019
Mary Jane Bentley passed away on June 14, 2019. She was born to Emil and Rose Krubeck on July 21, 1936.
A life-long Jehovah’s Witness, Mary Jane volunteered countless hours in her community.
Her love of travel was only ever eclipsed by her love of her family.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Rhonda Bentley, Karen Ingram (Bill) and Scott Bentley (Janet); and her sisters, Marge Vaughen and Dalphyne Carroll.
Special thanks to her nephew, Leonard Myers and her daughter-in-law, Janet Bentley.
The funeral will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684.
Published in The Columbian on June 18, 2019