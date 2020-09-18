MARY GENEVIEVE HEIDLEBAUGH
February 19, 1926 ˜ September 8, 2020
”When someone passes from this life to the next, you stop to
think about how they lived, how many lives they touched,
what their legacy will be, what you learned from them and
what you can pass on or share with others.”
Mary Genevieve Heidlebaugh left this earth to meet Jesus, her Savior, and her husband Tuesday morning, Sept. 8. She suffered from dementia and in recent months, had deteriorated to the place where she was confused, disoriented, and very afraid. Mary passed peacefully surrounded by her family at home, and is no longer confused or afraid.
The daughter of John Horace and Inez Lorraine (Travis) Ward, Mary was born in Peru, IA, Feb. 19, 1926. Her early years were lived in Iowa, Missouri and a short time in Tennessee. She moved to Colorado, married young and had two children, Leonora (Lola) and James Allen, and was widowed by the time she was 20. Mary moved to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 1951 and married Earl Wesley Heidlebaugh in September. To this marriage, Jo Louise and Wesley Gene were born.
Mary and Earl moved to Vancouver, WA in 1977 and lovingly resided there until Earl’s death in May 2001. Her life revolved around her husband, her family and her church, where for many years she taught Sunday school and Bible study classes. Her love of Jesus, her Savior, and a giving heart for hospitality and service was evident to any who met her.
Mary was an exceptional seamstress and tailor. She made suits for Earl, matching shirts for the family (which Jo and Wesley did not always appreciate), multiple wedding dresses, cheerleading uniforms, prom dresses and countless shirts and dresses for her children and friends throughout the years. She was known for her beautiful alto voice and sang in choirs at both Richland Baptist Church in Richland, WA and Five Corners Baptist (now CrossPointe Baptist Church), in Vancouver.
Mary is survived by her children, Lola, Jim (Judy), Jo and Wes, and Earlene Tumey (Earl’s daughter). She is also survived by sisters, Betty Jo Anderson, Vancouver, and Lorraine Shelby of Richland, and brother, the Rev. John E. Ward of Gardenia, CA, and sister-in-law, Caroline Ward of Kennewick, WA; along with multiple nieces and nephews. Mary’s greatest legacy is nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen Louise Crocker and brother, Alva Lyle Ward.
