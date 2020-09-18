Oh Lola and the entire Heidlebaugh family. I’m so very sorry for the passing and loss of Mary. I’ve known Mary many years and worked with Lola several years ago. Mary had a kind and peaceful heart and soul. She “Walked the Talk” in her dedicated faith to God, place of worship and her family. I feel your loss. In time, you will heal through the Grace of God and the Peace he offers to those of us who grieve. Please accept my sincere condolences and know that I am thinking of you during this difficult time. Blessings to all of you



Jeff Woodford

Seaside, Oregon

Friend